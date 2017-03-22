19-year-old Lorain man fatally shot, suspect at large

Photo of Matthew Allen Mason (Photo: Lorain Police Department)

LORAIN - The Lorain Police Department is searching for the suspect wanted for the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man on Wednesday evening.

Officers are looking for Matthew Allen Mason, 18, of Sandusky and have issued a murder warrant for his arrest. Mason's last known address is 2062 Oldgate Road, Apartment B in Sandusky, although investigators believe that Mason has recently been living in the Lorain area.

Lorain Police responded to a report of a shooting just before 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday night at 407 West 22nd Street. They arrived to find a 19-year-old man fatally shot. The victim has not yet been identified in order to give family time to notify loved ones.

Witness advised that Mason fled on foot after the shooting. The weapon involved has not yet been recovered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Matthew Mason is encouraged to contact the Lorain Police Department at (440) 204-2100. Mason is considered armed and dangerous.

