2 robbery suspects lead Cleveland Police on chase into North Ridgeville

WKYC 11:15 PM. EDT July 11, 2017

Cleveland Police were involved in a chase that ended in North Ridgeville Tuesday evening. 

Two robbery suspects led police on a chase, in a stolen vehicle, that ended at Chestnut Ridge and State Route 83. 

The two suspects fled from the scene and are believed to be armed. 

Police are asking that residents remain in their homes to better facilitate the K-9 teams in their search for the suspects. 

The is a developing story, remain with WKYC.com for updates as they become available. 

 

