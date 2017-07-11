2-year-old girl drowns in Lorain pool

(Photo: WKYC)

LORAIN - A two-year-old girl died Sunday after apparently drowning in a backyard pool in Lorain.

According to police, officers were called to the home on West 39th St. and found the girl unresponsive in the above-ground pool. She was taken Lorain Mercy Hospital, where further attempts to revive her proved unsuccessful.

Details such as the girl's identity or how she may have drowned are unknown at this time. An investigation is underway, although police did say the incident was likely "a tragic accident."

