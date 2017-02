(Photo: Lorain police)

LORAIN, Ohio -- Police are hunting for Vincent Eugene Lee II, a man who is wanted for murder.

To help catch him, authorities are now offering a $2,500 reward for anybody with information that helps lead to his arrest.

Tips should be called to 1-866-4-WANTED.

Lee is wanted in connection with the murder of Albert Ross III, which took place on Jan. 4.

