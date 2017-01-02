3 hospitalized after crash in front of Elyria Police Station

Police lights (Photo: WGRZ)

ELYRIA, OHIO - Three people were taken to local hospitals following a car crash in front of the Elyria Police Station Monday morning.

According to the Elyria Fire Department, the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. at 18 West Avenue. The department arrived at the scene and found a Chevrolet HFR on its side.

One male was found removing himself from the car through the back window. He was taken to University Hospitals in Elyria.

One woman had been ejected from the car and found on the pavement about 10 feet away. She was breathing and responsive and was also taken to University Hospitals in Elyria.

An 18-year-old man was found partially ejected from the car with his head and arm trapped between the car and pavement. Fire officials say he was moving but unable to speak.

Crews stabilized the car and used air bags and cribbing to lift it off the man. He was taken to MetroHealth via LifeFlight. Officials did not provide information on his condition.