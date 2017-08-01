3-year-old Lorain County girl dies in apparent drowning

(Photo: MattGush, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

HENRIETTA TWP. - A 3-year-old girl died Tuesday after being found by her mother in a Henrietta Township pond in Lorain County.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office says 3-year-old Zandra Gut went missing from her home on Gore Orphanage Road around 11:45 a.m. Her mother, Maggie Blair, eventually found her unresponsive in a pond behind the property.

EMS crews arrived and found Blair attempting CPR. Zandra was taken to Mercy Allen Hospital in Oberlin, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation. It is unknown how long Zandra Gut was missing before her mother found her.

