9-year-old girl dies in Lorain house fire

At the Twin Wells Mobile Home Park in Lorain, they are calling it a Christmas nightmare.

A grandmother had been watching her 9-year old granddaughter last night, and managed to jump out a window, when a fire broke out just before 4 o’clock this morning.

The little girl, identified as Nadeysha Rodriguez, never had a chance.

Firefighters were at the home along Reid Avenue in minutes and neighbors quickly woke up. But the fire was too strong for anyone to get close.

(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC, Craig Roberson, WKYC)

Relatives say Nadeysha was a middle child with an older and younger brother, and had no shortage of confidence.

“She might have been a reporter to be honest when she grew older,” her aunt Deborah Mendez said. “She was a happy soul. And gone to soon.”

Relative Maria Cortes said she was already praying for a victim when she first heard about the fire on television.

“I seen the news this morning and I’m over here praying for the family of that little girl,” Cortes said. “And less did I know it was going to be mine step-granddaughter and it’s hard.”

Many people living in the mobile home park came to adore Nadeysha, a student at Vincent Elementary, because she often visited her grandmother after school.

Relatives will be flying in from Puerto Rico to plan the funeral while that grandmother injured in the escape recovers with family.

Investigators do not know what caused the fire. Neighbors say the home had a number of heaters.