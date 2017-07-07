A tree in Lorain county falls, crushes two cars

(Photo: Mark Smilor/ WKYC)

A tree fell early Friday morning crushing two cars in Lorain County.

According to the homeowner, the tree fell around 7:30 a.m.

The owner said he heard a loud boom and looked out to discover that the two cars in his driveway were covered with a large section of tree.

The tree, luckily fell in between his and his neighbor's home, causing minimal damage.

No injuries were reported.

According to reports, part of the tree is still standing and wires remain down.

© 2017 WKYC-TV