Amherst police arrest woman after assault at Denny's

Photo courtesy of Amherst Police Department

AMHERST - A Lorain woman was arrested after police said she assaulted a man at a Denny's restaurant.

A patron of the restaurant called authorities, alerting them about an attack at the location at 900 N. Leavitt Road on January 23 around 9:35 a.m.

The caller said a woman, later identified as 35-year-old Lorain resident Adelaida Ruth Brown, was chasing a man, later identified as Kenneth Lee Pette, Jr., around the restaurant.

The witness also told police Brown had set Pette's shirt on fire.

Brown is now facing aggravated arson, assault, and domestic violence charges.

