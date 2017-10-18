Amherst teen struck by car, hospitalized with internal injuries

AMHERST, OHIO - An Amherst teen was hospitalized after she was hit by a car Wednesday morning.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze westbound on Brandt Avenue when the car struck the 16-year-old who was walking eastbound.

The driver told police she did not see the teen and struck her with the front passenger side of the car.

The teen suffered head and internal injuries. According to police, she was taken to University Hospitals in Amherst.

The incident remains under investigation and charges have not been announced.

