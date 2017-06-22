Avon Lake man accused of stealing 500 signs he said were distracting to drivers

AVON LAKE - An Avon Lake man has been charged after he admitted to stealing more than 500 road signs.

John Hoelzl, 62, is facing one count of receiving stolen property for taking the signs, valued at more than $5,500.

Avon Lake Police reported receiving numerous complaints of signs being removed from city-owned right-of-ways. The majority of complainants said they had received the proper approval in order to post the signs.

Police received a video showing a subject removing signs. The subject was later identified as Hoelzl, who admitted to taking the signs because he thought they were distracting to drivers.

Police recovered the signs from Hoelzl's home.

