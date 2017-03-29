Avon Lake Police investigating car, mailbox fires

Police. (Photo: Thinkstock)

AVON LAKE - Avon Lake Police are investigating a series of car and mailbox fires they believe to be related.

The first incident was reported at the 200 block of Fay Avenue, where residents reported hearing a loud noise outside and found their car on fire in their driveway.

Later, police responded to the 32300 block of Stoney Brook, where a resident found fire damage to the driver's side door of a truck parked in the driveway.

While on the scene, officers also found mail in a neighbor's mailbox had been burned and two other mailboxes were damaged.

Police have no suspects and encourage anyone with information to call 440-933-2211.

