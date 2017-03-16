Avon Lake Public Library investigates A.1. Steak Sauce mystery

Photo courtesy of Avon Lake Public Library.

AVON LAKE - One local library has a real high-stakes mystery on its hands.

Since January, employees at the Avon Lake Public Library have noticed roughly 30 A.1. Steak Sauce bottles littered around the building.

The containers, found completely empty and clean, have been popping up behind books and plants.

A library representative told WKYC they have reviewed security camera footage near where a bottle was found, but didn't notice a culprit.

They added the library doesn't plan on investigating it any further.

