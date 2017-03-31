Avon man in custody after standoff with police

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

AVON - An Avon man is in custody following an early morning standoff with police.

According to police, Brian Sisto, 33, locked himself inside his Chelsea Street home around 3:34 a.m. Sisto's wife and two children were advised by police to leave the home. A second woman inside the house tried to calm him down prior to leaving.

Sisto made contact with police around 8 a.m. Friday and was taken into custody.

Prior to that, Sisto was arrested around 11:30 Thursday night at Netmo's Grille on drunk and disorderly charges. He was taken to the Lorain County Jail and posted bond.

After returning home, Sisto allegedly began making threats to get his guns, which led to the standoff.

Neighbors were evacuated from the area or advised to take shelter in their basement.

© 2017 WKYC-TV