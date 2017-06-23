Budweiser Clydesdale horses coming to North Ridgeville

NORTH RIDGEVILLE - The Clydesdales are coming!
Budweiser's famous Clydesdale horses are scheduled to make an appearance at North Ridgeville's Victory Park June 30.
They'll be at the free event from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The visit is part of the Centennial of Maple City Ice, which is a wholesaler of Anheuser-Busch located in Norwalk. The event will also feature bubble soccer, a cornhole tournament and DJ.
Families can take photos with the Clydesdales, as well as the Budweiser mascot Dalmation.
