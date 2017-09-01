Bus driver allegedly loses cool; what are the rules?

SHEFFIELD VILLAGE - Robert Schmidt, 82, of Lorain did not want to talk Friday about a case caught on tape this week.

In it, two middle-schoolers appear in shock as Schmidt, their school bus driver, engages a neighbor who stopped him to ask why his signals were off.

It happened on Parkhurst Drive and was the last stop of the day.

“Came over and approached the driver and said ‘you know your red lights aren’t on?’ Sheffield Village Police Chief Larry Bliss said. “The bus driver flipped him off and shouted some obscenities at him.”

It did not end there.

“The bus driver reached out the side window and allegedly hit him on the side of the face,” Bliss said.

The Sheffield-Sheffield Lake superintendent confirmed Schmidt has been with them since 2013, is now on paid leave, and cannot be on school property. Another driver has taken over his route.

At the same time, we wondered what the rules were when it came to driving buses.

Per the district, there is no age cap. Drivers must be at least 21 years old, however they can apply for a waiver if they are 18. They must undergo a physical every 6 years and have proper driving credentials.

“It is unfortunate that this happened to any community member and even more unfortunate that a few students observed it happening,” Sheffield Superintendent Mike Cook said.

Cook said they are investigating and plan to meet with Schmidt next week. Schmidt must also face a judge on September 6th on a simple assault charge.

