Columbus Day could be changed to Indigenous Peoples' Day in Oberlin

OBERLIN, Ohio -- Columbus Day may be no more in Oberlin.

City leaders are expected to abolish the October holiday Monday night and replace it with Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Big crowds are expected for the council meeting, and city police will be adding additional officers to help with security.

If Oberlin passes the resolution, it will be the first in Ohio to establish Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

The resolution states, "the City of Oberlin recognizes that the lands that would become known as the Americas have been occupied by indigenous peoples since time immemorial."

The city council meeting begins at 7 p.m.

