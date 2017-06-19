Columbus Day could be changed to Indigenous Peoples' Day in Oberlin

(Photo: WKYC-TV

OBERLIN, Ohio -- It's a federal holiday marking Christopher Columbus's arrival in the Americas, but the annual October observance could soon be no more in Oberlin.

Oberlin City Council is considering swapping Columbus Day and renaming it Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

It could become official during the next Oberlin City Council meeting in July.

They’re going through revisions of the resolution right now because council members say they want the historical record to be accurate.

Currently, the resolution says the city of Oberlin recognizes the lands that would become known as the Americas had been occupied by indigenous people, and that it values their contributions and sacrifices to the community.

