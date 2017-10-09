Columbus Day ditched in Oberlin

(Photo: WKYC-TV

OBERLIN, Ohio -- While most of America honors Columbus Day on Monday, there’s one spot in Northeast Ohio that has ditched the holiday.

For the first time ever, Oberlin is recognizing Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead of Columbus Day after city council voted to make the change.

Oberlin is the first Ohio city to eliminate Columbus Day.

A similar pitch was made in Akron, but Columbus Day was kept instead.

