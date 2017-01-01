Driver dead, passenger flown to hospital after crashing into Elyria house

ELYRIA, OHIO - A driver is dead and a passenger is injured after crashing into an Elyria house early New Year's Day.

Elyria Fire Department confirms Life Care Ambulance pronounced the driver of the car dead at the scene.

The passenger in the car was flown to a Cleveland trauma center.

Elyria Fire Department received a call for a 'car into a house' at about 3:48 a.m. Sunday at Chestnut Ridge Road.

The department sent multiple engines to the scene, and used rescue tools such as the 'jaws of life' to assist.

On arrival, the department saw significant damage to the garage and the home.

The driver's side of the car was about 1-2 feet into the garage of the home.

The Fire Department says both people inside the car were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Elyria Police Department plans to release more information about the crash Tuesday morning.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were involved at the time of the crash.