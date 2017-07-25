Elyria drunk driver crashes into tree with infant son in car

Elyria Police (Photo: Elyria Police)

ELYRIA - An Elyria woman is facing multiple charges after driving drunk and crashing with her three-week-old son in the car.

According to police, officers found 21-year-old Chamiyai Wheeler in her Chevrolet Impala around 1:30 Monday morning. She had crashed into a tree on 9th St. near Middle Ave. Wheeler's son, Zyaire Horton, and another adult passenger, Vernice Overstreet, were also in the car.

After exiting the vehicle, Wheeler admitted she was driving. Officers noted she was slurring her words and had an odor of alcohol on her. Additionally, Wheeler continued to breastfeed her son while speaking to police, despite being advised not to because of her intoxicated state.

Wheeler failed multiple field sobriety tests and eventually blew a .277 on a breathalyzer, more than three times the legal limit. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation, where her mother took custody of young Zyaire.

Wheeler is now in custody at the Lorain County Jail. She faces charges of OVI, driving under suspension, and endangering children. A court date has not been set.

