Elyria man charged for assaulting youth football player

NORTH RIDGEVILLE - North Ridgeville Police have charged an Elyria man on accusations stemming from a pee-wee football game last October.

David R. Kelly, 36, of Elyria, is charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly assaulted a player during an 11U football game at Frontier Park Oct. 29.

WKYC previously reported that parents claimed a coach had punched a child in the stomach, resulting in the coach's ejection from the game. Parents also claimed that racial slurs were used.

RELATED | More parents speak out after youth football game scuffle

Kelly turned himself in Wednesday and was released on personal bond.

(© 2017 WKYC)