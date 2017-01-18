Elyria man charged for assaulting youth football player

NORTH RIDGEVILLE - North Ridgeville Police have charged an Elyria man on accusations stemming from a pee-wee football game last October.
David R. Kelly, 36, of Elyria, is charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly assaulted a player during an 11U football game at Frontier Park Oct. 29.
WKYC previously reported that parents claimed a coach had punched a child in the stomach, resulting in the coach's ejection from the game. Parents also claimed that racial slurs were used.
RELATED | More parents speak out after youth football game scuffle
Kelly turned himself in Wednesday and was released on personal bond.
(© 2017 WKYC)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs