Elyria man charged for assaulting youth football player

WKYC 6:22 PM. EST January 18, 2017

NORTH RIDGEVILLE - North Ridgeville Police have charged an Elyria man on accusations stemming from a pee-wee football game last October.

David R. Kelly, 36, of Elyria, is charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct after he allegedly assaulted a player during an 11U football game at Frontier Park Oct. 29.

WKYC previously reported that parents claimed a coach had punched a child in the stomach, resulting in the coach's ejection from the game. Parents also claimed that racial slurs were used.

Kelly turned himself in Wednesday and was released on personal bond.

