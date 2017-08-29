Elyria native shares personal perspective on Hurricane Harvey

WKYC Channel 3’s Andrew Horansky has a unique perspective on what is happening in Texas.

For years, he worked at KHOU-TV, Tegna’s sister station in Houston. This weekend, the station flooded and employees were forced to evacuate.

One them was Scott Noll, an investigative reporter at KHOU, who grew up in Elyria. This weekend, Noll returned to his car after several days in the field to find it had flooded at the station.

Noll and Horansky connected via FaceTime on Tuesday.

“It’s pins and needles in a lot of cases. I mean the rain right now is continuing to fall,” Noll said, “And the rain water all has to go someplace--and in a lot cases, that ‘someplace’ is somebody’s house.”

Noll’s house backs up to a bayou which is about to breach.

“It would be about 108 feet which would be about 8 feet of water through my house. And it’s expected to stay there for next few weeks to a month,” he said, after returning for personal items. “It’s eye-opening when you have to pretty much look at everything you own and make split-second decisions about ‘what can I carry out, what can I get out of here?’”

But help is on its way and some of it is from Northeast Ohio.

On Tuesday Horansky also caught up with Chris Caimi, a Euclid firefighter, who traveled to Houston to volunteer.

“They’re really really happy and thankful,” he said. “Their spirits are amazing. Last night we picked up multiple people in a neighborhood actually in Houston.”

Still, many people in Texas are bracing for the situation to get worse before it improves.

