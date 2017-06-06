Elyria police searching for missing 17-year-old

(Photo: Elyria PD)

Elyria Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.

17-year-old Lavonte Taylor-Beckett, was reported missing on May 9.

He is described as a 6 feet tall, African American male, weighing about 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen May 17 near the 100 block of Morgan Ave, wearing red and white zipper pants and carrying a bag of clothing.

Since, Beckett has been spotted on West Ave., and in the area of Ely Village.

If anyone has any information on Lavonte or his whereabouts, contact Elyria Police at 440-323-3302.

© 2017 WKYC-TV