Elyria sailor among victims of Fitzgerald disaster

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN - The United States Navy has identified Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm, Jr., of Elyria as one of the victims of Friday's USS Fitzgerald crash.
FC Rehm, 37, was among seven sailors whose bodies were found in the ship's berthing compartment.
The seven sailors had been missing since Friday, when the Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan. Their bodies were found yesterday.
The six other victims are:
- Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia
- Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California
- Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut
- Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas
- Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California
- Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland
The incident is currently under investigation.
