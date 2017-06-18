Elyria sailor among victims of Fitzgerald disaster

(Photo: Brice Baldwin, USS Fitzgerald Facebook page, Brice Baldwin - 2015)

YOKOSUKA, JAPAN - The United States Navy has identified Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm, Jr., of Elyria as one of the victims of Friday's USS Fitzgerald crash.

FC Rehm, 37, was among seven sailors whose bodies were found in the ship's berthing compartment.

The seven sailors had been missing since Friday, when the Fitzgerald collided with a cargo ship off the coast of Japan. Their bodies were found yesterday.

The six other victims are:

Gunner’s Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia

Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California

Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut

Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas

Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlosvictor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California

Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland

The incident is currently under investigation.

