Elyria student hit by fallen tree

ELYRIA - An Elyria School District student has been hospitalized after being hit by a fallen tree Wednesday.
A LifeCare spokesman said the 11-year-old boy was hit by a tree at Ely Elementary School, but is not an elementary student.
Urgent Care took the student to University Hospitals in serious condition before being flown to a trauma center.
The school issued robo calls to district parents asking them to pick their children up from school, if possible.
