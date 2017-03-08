Elyria student hit by fallen tree

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

ELYRIA - An Elyria School District student has been hospitalized after being hit by a fallen tree Wednesday.

A LifeCare spokesman said the 11-year-old boy was hit by a tree at Ely Elementary School, but is not an elementary student.

Urgent Care took the student to University Hospitals in serious condition before being flown to a trauma center.

The school issued robo calls to district parents asking them to pick their children up from school, if possible.

