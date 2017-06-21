FBI searching for remains of Tierra Bryant in Elyria

April 2, 2015: Tierra Bryant, 19, last seen on March 30. (Photo: Office of County Executive Armond Budish)

ELYRIA - One day after an arrest was made in the death of Tierra Bryant, the FBI is searching for her remains in Elyria.

Authorities are currently searching the area of West River Road and Mussey Avenue.

Yesterday, officials announced the arrest of 39-year-old Rashad Hunt in Sacramento, California. Hunt is being charged in Bryant's death.

Bryant went missing from a Middleburg Heights Motel 6 in March 2015. She sent a text to a friend asking her to come to a hotel room prior to her disappearance. When her friend arrived at the room, no one was there.

Police questioned a man shortly after Bryant's disappearance, but he was not named a suspect.

