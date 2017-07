Courtesy: Lorain Police

LORAIN - Lorain Police are looking for a woman who robbed the First Federal Savings and Loan at 2233 E. 42nd Street.

Police say she robbed the bank on Saturday.

She did not show a weapon.

Police say the woman took off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information on who the suspect should call Lorain Police at 440-204-2100.

