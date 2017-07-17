Florida teen arrested for Elyria High School bomb threats

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FLORIDA - Elyria Police say a 16-year-old Florida boy has been arrested for a trio of bomb threats made via phone against Elyria High School in late May.

The three calls occurred May 22, 29 and 31. In all three calls, the caller stated there was a bomb somewhere on school grounds.

On July 10, the Clay County Sheriff's Department executed a search warrant at the teen's Keystone Heights, Florida home. They found the teen in his bedroom with several laptops and electronic devices.

The teen admitted to making all three calls and said he's the leader of an online hacking group.

The Clay County State Attorney is determining charges against the teen. Elyria Police are requesting charges of making a false report concerning a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

Police did not say if the teen had any direct connection with Elyria High School outside of the threats.

© 2017 WKYC-TV