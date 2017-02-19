Fugitive, Devante Gibbs, convicted of sexually assaulting a 2 year-old, arrested in California

Devante Gibbs (Photo: Lorain County Sheriff)

Devante Gibbs, 24, was arrested by U.S Marshals Saturday evening in California.

On February 10, Gibbs was standing trial for rape, kidnapping, felonious assault, and child endangerment.

The victim, a two year-old child.

During jury deliberations, he fled the courthouse; not to be seen again until his arrest Saturday.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task force being searching for Gibbs.

He was featured as the fugitive of the week and his picture was posted on several billboards.

On Friday, his case information was forwarded to the Los Angeles U.S Marshall service, and within 24 hours he was arrested.

At the time arrest, Gibbs attempted to flee through the back door of a home but was quickly apprehended.

Gibbs is awaiting extradition back to Ohio, and could face additional charges for his actions.

