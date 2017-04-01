WKYC
Godson of fallen Ohio trooper Kenneth Velez receives special badge number

Associated Press , WKYC 1:24 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

LORAIN, OHIO - The godson of an Ohio trooper who was fatally struck by a motorist is wearing the fallen officer's badge number as he begins work as a rookie with the State Highway Patrol.

The Morning Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2oj59HA ) that 21-year-old Trooper A.J. Torres after completing his training was assigned badge number 511, which Trooper Kenneth Velez wore during his Highway Patrol career.

Torres says he was initially given a different badge number and was surprised by the gesture on the day he was pinned.

The 48-year-old Velez was killed last September when he was struck by a motorist while conducting traffic enforcement on Interstate 90 in Cleveland.

RELATED | Funeral for OSHP Trooper Kenneth Velez

Torres has already completed his first shift with the Highway Patrol's Elyria post.

© 2017 Associated Press


