Grafton man charged in attempted murder-for-hire plot in North Ridgeville

(Photo: North Ridgeville Police Dept.)

A Grafton man is facing a $1 million bond after being charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

39-year-old Seljami Idrizi was arrested Thursday after allegedly hiring someone to kill a 43-year-old North Ridgeville man. City police found out about the scheme, and Idirizi ended up exchanging money with an informant before being taken into custody. The intended target was unharmed.

Records show Idirizi was in Elyria Municipal Court Friday morning. He has yet to officially enter a plea.

