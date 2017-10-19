Human remains found in woods of Lorain County

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The Lorain County Sheriff's and Coroner's Offices are investigating after human remains were discovered in the woods of New Russia Twp. Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a local deer hunter called law enforcement around 12:45 p.m. yesterday to report the remains, and upon arriving at the scene off West Road investigators were able to confirm them as being human. The remains had apparently already been skeletonized, and officials finished processing the scene Thursday.

Nothing about the victim's identity is known at this time, and it is unclear how long the remains had been in the area. An investigation is under way, and anyone with information is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff's Office at (440) 329-3742.

