Lake Erie Crushers announce new stadium name

WKYC 10:59 AM. EST January 04, 2017

AVON, OHIO - The home of the Lake Erie Crushers will have a new name to begin the 2017 season.

Formerly known as All-Pro Freight Stadium, the ballpark has been renamed Sprenger Stadium, the team announced Wednesday.

The team's new naming rights partner is Sprenger Health Care Systems out of Lorain.

The Lake Erie Crushers are an independent league baseball team as part of the Frontier League. Sprenger Stadium is located in Avon just off Interstate 90.


