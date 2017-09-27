Local man set to be deported to Mexico despite family, work permit

(Photo: Craig Roberson, WKYC)

Pedro Hernandez of Elyria was forced to buy his own plane ticket back to Mexico after being chosen for deportation by ICE.

Hernandez has been with his wife Seleste, an American citizen, for 14 years and in that time has become the main caretaker for her son Juan who is 28 years old and living with cerebral palsy. Seleste says Pedro is the only one who can lift Juan into and out of his wheelchair and he helps change Juan's diapers and feed him.

ICE is deporting Pedro despite an active work permit through February 2018. Pedro will fly out of Cleveland on Thursday afternoon.

