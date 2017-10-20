Lorain babysitter sentenced to 22 years for death of 18 month old girl

(Photo: Lorain Police Department)

A Lorain babysitter will serve 22 years behind bars for causing the death of an 18-month-old girl she had been babysitting.

Summer Shalodi, 30, apparently gave the child a sedative which caused its death. According the the Lorain County Court of Common Pleas, Shalodi pleaded guilty to multiple counts of involuntary manslaughter, child endangering, corrupting another with drugs, and tampering with evidence. In exchange, a charge of murder was dropped.

The little girl died in Shalodi's car back in December of 2015.

© 2017 WKYC-TV