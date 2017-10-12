Lorain city councilman hopes to get more supplies to Puerto Rico

Lorain City Councilman Angel Arroyo managed to fill seven semi trucks with humanitarian supplies donated by his community and get them to a collection point in New York.

New York's National Guard set up the collection point at the armory outside West Point.

"The National Guard told us they'd be collecting up until December 31st, so we dropped off our supplies and within 12 hours they were at JFK and from there taken to hurricane ground zero," Arroyo says.

He's collected enough to fill another three or four trucks but wants to know why they have to drive seven hours away.

"They (NY National Guard) are willing to take our stuff again and I think that's awesome but the real question is how come Ohio doesn't have that same opportunity?" Arroyo wants to know.

We reached out to the Governor's office about using the National Guard and were told the Ohio Emergency Management Agency is working on a plan, but so far nothing is ready to be implemented.

Logistics of getting items to the island is the main problem and they suggest people donate cash instead of collecting supplies.

The Ohio National Guard has sent several soldiers, airman and equipment to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands already to help with hurricane relief. However, aircraft are federal assets meant for training and operational support. A request for humanitarian aid delivery would have to be approved by the U.S. Department of Defense.

New York's National Guard may be collecting supplies, but they were transported to the island by Jet Blue.

