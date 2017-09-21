Lorain County authorities searching for suspect who escaped custody

(Photo: Lorain County Sheriff's Office)

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a man who escaped from a Community Based Correctional Facility transport van Thursday morning.

Desmond Ligon Jr. had been sentenced to the CBCF for drug possession. Authorities say the incident occurred just after 9:15 a.m. near Middle Ave. and 3rd St. in Elyria. The matter is still under investigation.

Ligon is described as being 6-foot-1 and weighing 152 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing red Nike shoes, blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Ligon's whereabouts is asked to call the Lorain County Sheriff's Office at (440) 329-3710.

