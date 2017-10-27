Lorain County man in critical condition after dog attack

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BRIGHTON TOWNSHIP - The Lorain County Sheriff's Office says a 72-year-old man was listed in critical condition after he was attacked by a dog Thursday.

Authorities say the man lives in a duplex at the 52900 block of state Route 18. The man and his wife were watching their grandchild in their half of the duplex when the man wandered into the half of the residence where four dogs reside and one of the dogs attacked him.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was in the area and responded to the call within minutes. Upon arriving to the home, the trooper found the dog attacking the couple. The trooper fired three shots, killing the dog.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to MetroHealth via LifeFlight. His wife was taken to Allen Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The Lorain County Dog Warden was called to the home and determined the remaining three dogs were not a threat to the family.

© 2017 WKYC-TV