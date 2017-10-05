Lorain County 'Rocks the Lake' in new plan for lakefront

LORAIN COUNTY, OH - Lorain County is ready to Rock the Lake.

Imagine a trail lining Route 6, a marina in Sheffield Lake, hotels in Lorain and lakeside dining. It’s not as far-fetched as residents might think.

The plan is for four lakefront cities to get some well-deserved attention and revitalization.

"I think we've turned our back on the lakefront so long and so much effort is finally going into energizing that lakefront,” Michelle Johnson, director of Environmental Design Group, said.

The Rock the Lake initiative was designed to bring life back to an area that’s been an afterthought for so long.

Renderings for the project were presented during a public input meeting on Thursday.

"Some of it was a little bold, but I think it's good to be bold, give people ideas,” Veronica said.

"I think the active transportation, the bike lanes and the improved sidewalk infrastructure and stuff is huge,” Eric said.

It’s an optimistic look ahead with a realistic viewpoint.

“There's dollars that need to be invested in order to reclaim our lakefront,” Johnson said.

Here’s a breakdown of each plan:

Avon Lake: A mixed-use town center, built behind a Ford dealership, with a pier. The historic train station would remain.

Lorain: Townhomes, condos, retail and office space, a convention center and an eight-story hotel, with the intent of extending downtown from Broadway, along the Black River and to the lake.

Sheffield Lake: A causeway from the lake to a development, with a boat channel beneath a road and townhomes surrounding a marina. The library would be moved. A grocery store would be retained.

Vermilion: A stormwater education center and pavilion with seating on a hill overlooking the lake and train tracks.

