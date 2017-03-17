Lorain County teen dies in car crash in LaGrange Township

(Photo: WKYC)

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP - The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that 17-year-old Nathanial Barrett of Wellington was killed in a one vehicle crash in LaGrange Township on Friday afternoon.

Around 4:15 p.m., Barrett's Acura lost control while going southbound on SR 301. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and struck two trees.

Despite wearing his safety belt, Barrett sustained incapacitating injuries and had to be removed from his vehicle by crews from the LaGrange Fire Department before being taken to University Hospital Elyria Medical Campus.

Alcohol and/or drug use is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

