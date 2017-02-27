Lorain County woman indicted for drowning death of toddler

(Photo: WKYC)

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, OHIO - A Pittsfield Township woman has been indicted on charges stemming from the drowning death of a 22-month-old girl that occurred last October.

Elizabeth Zenda, 48, turned herself in to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office Monday morning on a grand jury indictment on charges of involuntary manslaughter and child endangering.

A 22-month-old girl and her 23-month-old male cousin, both from the Wellington area, drowned at Zenda's home at the 17800 block of West Road on Oct. 5. Authorities say Zenda was operating a daycare out of the residence.

The two toddlers gained access to the swimming pool and both drowned. Zenda and another person at the residence administered CPR.

Both children were taken to Mercy Allen Hospital in Oberlin, where the girl died. The boy survived and authorities say he continues to make a recovery.

Zenda's bond was set at $75,000.

