Lorain man in critical condition after colliding with street sweeper

(Photo: Lorain Police Dept.)

A Lorain man was badly injured after the minivan he was driving hit a street sweeper head-on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, 30-year-old Desmond Miller was driving his blue Dodge Caravan southbound on Leavitt Road. As a Lorain City street sweeper approached in the opposite direction, Miller drifted left of center and struck the sweeper at the Arrowhead St. intersection, causing significant damage to both vehicles.

Miller, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was eventually airlifted to MetroHealth in Cleveland. Authorities say he is in critical condition. The driver of the street sweeper, 54-year-old Danny Wyatt of Elyria, also suffered injuries and was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center. His condition is unknown, although officials indicated his injuries were not as serious as Miller's.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

© 2017 WKYC-TV