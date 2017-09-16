Lorain man killed after being hit by train

(Photo: Lorain Police Dept.)

A 46-year-old Lorain man was killed after being hit by a train Saturday afternoon.

According to police, Kenneth Fox was apparently sitting on the railroad tracks near Oberlin Ave. and W 14th St. when a Norfolk Southern freight train approached around 4 p.m. traveling east. The locomotive's engineer sounded the horn and bells and applied the brakes, but could not avoid striking Fox. The collision killed him instantly.

The roadways in the surrounding area were closed for roughly three hours while authorities collected evidence. The incident remains under investigation.

