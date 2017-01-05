Lorain murder suspect arrested in Kent

Suspect in home invasion, murder (Photo: Lorain Police)

LORAIN - Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Lorain area murder that occurred Dec. 10, 2016.

According to Lorain Police, U.S. Marshals arrested Abline Cannon at the 1200 block of Anita Court in Kent Thursday morning. Officers found Cannon hiding beneath a pile of clothes and he was arrested without further incident.

Cannon, 37, was wanted out of Lorain for his role in the death of David Barriero, 23, who was shot and killed inside an apartment at the 400 block of Shore Drive.