Lorain murder suspect captured in Maine

Photo of Matthew Allen Mason (Photo: Lorain Police Department)

AUGUSTA, MAINE - A Lorain area murder suspect was captured in Augusta, Maine Wednesday, police say.

Matthew Mason, 18, of Sandusky, was wanted on murder charges for the death of a 19-year-old man in Lorain March 23. The victim was shot at the 400 block of W. 22nd Street and Mason fled the scene on foot.

Mason was captured Wednesday afternoon during a raid at an Augusta home. During that raid, officers recovered 17 grams of heroin and 12 grams of cocaine.

Mason is currently being held in Kennebec Unified Court. Police say he'll remain there until he's extradited to Lorain.

