Lorain Police identify victim in 1989 cold case, seek public's help in locating family

Lorain Police Department (Photo: WKYC)

The Lorain Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the family members of a 1989 cold case victim.

In April 1989, a male body was found washed up on the rocks behind West Erie Avenue in Lorain.

With the help of technology, the FBI has now identified the man as Terrence Patrick Brennan, who was 36-years-old at the time of his discovery.

Authorities believe he is from a suburb of Detroit, Michigan.

They have been trying to locate Brennan's family members, but have not had any luck.

He is described as a white male, who wearing a western style shirt, blue jeans, and a yellow metal cross necklace with a circle and two turquoise stone.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. John Dougherty of the Lorain Police Detective Bureau, (440) 204-2105.

