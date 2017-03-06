WKYC
Lorain synagogue vandalized with anti-Semitic carvings

March 06, 2017

LORAIN - A Lorain synagogue was vandalized last week, but police say they have no suspects.

According to a police report, Agudath B'nai Israel Synagogue on Meister Road was vandalized with anti-Semitic carvings overnight last Wednesday.

Police say the suspect carved a swastika and the words, "We will rise and gas you [expletive]" into a metal door frame at the east entrance to the building.

Police do not have any suspects or witnesses at the moment.

