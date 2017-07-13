Lorain woman charged in crash that injured police lieutenant

LORAIN - A 37-year-old Lorain woman has been cited for causing an accident that injured a city police Lieutenant early last Sunday morning.

Authorities say Lt. Allan Cornwell was traveling east on E 21st St. when he approached the Elyria Ave. intersection, where Jennifer Linden was driving on the same road in the opposite direction. Linden then turned left onto Elyria, but in the process failed to yield to the oncoming police cruiser. This caused Cornwell to veer off the road and into a utility poll, damaging the car and causing the area to lose power.

Linden, driving a 2005 Ford Escape, did not stop immediately after the accident; she continued southbound on Elyria Ave. before police pulled her over at the E 22nd St. intersection. The situation occured just before 2 A.M.

Lt. Cornwell was taken from the scene by ambulance with what police call "non-incapacitating injuries." He was treated ay Mercy Regional Medical Center and later released. His police cruiser, meanwhile, had to be towed from the area.

Linden was officially cited with failure to yield the right-of-way while turning left and failure to stop after an accident. She will be arraigned in Lorain Municipal Court.

The incident itself remains under investigation.

© 2017 WKYC-TV