Lorain woman murdered, suspect commits suicide

The Lorain Police department is investigating a murder-suicide that occurred over the weekend.

According to reports, officials responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls for shots fired near the 4600 block of Oberlin Avenue around 11:30 p.m.

Upon arriving,officials found the body of a 24-year-old woman who had been shot several times.

During the investigation, detectives discovered video recordings that detailed the moments leading up to the woman's death.

The videos also identified their suspect, a 55-year-old male.

On Sunday around 2 p.m., authorities armed with a search warrant arrived at the suspect's home in Amherst Township.

While officials spoke with a family member at the door of the home, the suspect went into the garage of the home and took his own life.

The names of the victim or the suspect are not being released at this time.

Additional information will be released Monday.

